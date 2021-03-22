Stevens obit

Richard Allen Stevens, age 55, passed from this life Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

He was born in Lancing, Michigan to Charles Stevens and Margie Golden on May 2, 1965. Richard has lived here for the past 17 years coming from Michigan. He was Baptist by faith.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Stevens; two sons: Christopher and Chad Stevens; one brother, Charles Stevens Jr.; five sisters: Alice Ailles, Cari Ailles, Lorrie Wilbur, Cheryl Bishop and Margie Wilkerson; and two grandchildren: Bentley Stevens and Madilyn Stevens.

Funeral services will be held 11:00A.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Piney Grove Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. John Howell officiating.