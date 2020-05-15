Stephens obit

Yvonne Susan Stephens, 89 passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Ortega Gardens Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Born Wednesday, June 11, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Dan Fossett and the late Lillian Johnson  Fossett.

Surviving are sons, Paul Stephens of Bonifay, FL and Mark Stephens of Jacksonville, FL, daughter, Nancy Shane of Dothan, AL.

A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Bonifay Cemetery. Interment will follow with Sims Funeral Home directing.

