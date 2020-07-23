Stephens obit

Mr. Lonnie Silvester Stephens, of Marianna, FL, transitioned to life eternal on July 14, 2020 in Jackson Hospital in Marianna. He was 58 years old and a native of Jacob City.

Lonnie was born on January 22, 1962 in Jackson County to the late Mr. Grady and Mrs. Rosa Lee Stephens. He received Christ at an early age, and in 1974 joined St. Mary M.B.C. of Jacob City. He attended public schools in Jackson County and worked as a cook/chef at Olympia Spa of Dothan, AL. He also worked as a cook at Washington County Hospital and the ARC Center of Chipley until his health began to fail him. His loving memory will remain forever with all who knew and loved him. He was a resident of Marianna Rehabilitation Center for four years until his brief battle with declining health was completed.

He leaves to cherish his memories six children: Monica Stephens of Bristol, Christopher Stephens of North Dakota, Nathan, Chris, Johnathan and David Young, all of Campbellton; four grandchildren: Syamone Sanders and Xavier Stephens, both of Bristol, Hayzen Stephens and Shondayia Stephens, both of ND; seven sisters: Katrina Beechem (Clint) of Dothan, AL, Amie L. Stephens (Leroy), Katherine Stephens (Herman), Eldory Stephens (Malcolm), Jewelen Thomas (Darrel), all of Jacob City, Lenora Stephens (Tony) of Chipley, and Caroline Dawn Warren (Larry) of Detroit, MI; two brothers: Henry L. Spinks (Gwendolyn) of Tallahassee and James E. Stephens (Patricia) of Dothan, AL; aunt, Martha Lee Russell; uncle, Willie C. Baldwin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of David’s life and committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, from the sacred grounds of the St. Mary M.B.C. Cemetery of Jacob City with Rev. Obadiah White, Rev. Tony Davis, and Rev. Felix George officiating.

Public walk-through viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

In consideration of public health and safety, the wearing of facial masks/coverings are required if you are to attend the public walk-through viewing and the celebration services.

Remains will lie in repose at the cemetery one hour prior to services on Saturday, with the ministry of comfort entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley.