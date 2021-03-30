Steinmann obit

Kenneth Lloyd Steinmann, age 60, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 in Marianna, Florida following a brief illness.

Mr. Steinmann was born October 16, 1960 in Winter Haven, FL. He was the son of the late Minnie Francis Steinmann and the late Arthur Steinmann.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Steinmann and Jerry Steinmann.

Mr. Steinmann is survived by his sister, Linda (Gene) Clark; sisters-in-law, Christy Steinmann and Donna NeSmith; nieces, Jeanie (Jason) Davis, Valerie (Jerry) Herndon, Crystal Steinmann, and Cindy Steinmann (Sean Courtenay, Jr.); nephews, Rodney Clark, Kris Steinmann, and Jacob Steinmann; great nieces, Olivia Cross, Karleigh Steinmann, and Jaycee Davis; great nephews, Kole Clark and Caleb Herndon.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 2, 2021 at North View Cemetery in Dublin, GA. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.