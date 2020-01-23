Steele obit

Savanna Oceana Steele, 21, of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on January 19th, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Savanna was born August 12th, 1998, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Jeffrey Bond and April Patnaude. Savanna was a 2019 graduate of Florida State University, Panama City Campus, where she received her Bachelors Degree in Psychology. Upon graduating college, Savanna married fellow graduate, Tyke Steele, and moved to Chipley. She worked as a paraprofessional at Kate Smith Elementary School and volunteered as bookkeeper for the Chipley High School girls basketball team.

She is survived by her husband: Tyke Steele of Chipley, FL; parents: Jeff and April Bond of Fountain, FL; brother; Colton Bond and wife Samantha of Augusta, GA; sister: Coral Bond of Fountain, FL; grandmother: Almeta Patnaude of Milton, WI; father and mother in-law: Tim and Heather Steele of Chipley, FL; brother in-law: Caleb Steele and wife Jami of Cowarts, AL; sisters in-law: Baylee and Ansleigh Steele of Chipley, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, January 25th, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Pastor Vince Spencer officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 10AM Saturday January 25th, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, Florida 32428.