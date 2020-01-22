Status of area water to be discussed at Republican Club meeting

The man who knows the most about the status of water conditions in northwest Florida will be the featured speaker at the February 4 meeting of the Republican Club of West Florida, to be held at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna. The Dutch treat lunch will begin at 11:30 A.M.

“Water will always be the key element in the lives of all area residents,” said David Bouvin, president of the Republican Club of West Florida. “Brett Cyphers, in his role as executive director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District is the person we look to for a status report of this critical resource.”

“Anyone interested in receiving a thorough summary on water conditions in Jackson and surrounding counties—as well as the State of Florida—is invited to attend this fact-rich briefing and an active Q&A session following the presentation,” Bouvin added.

The Republican Club of West Florida meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month at 11:30 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill. The meetings and programs are open to all citizens.