Kids 5-18 invited to design a piece of artwork leading up to National Homeownership Month in June

Tallahassee, Fla. –Today, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) announced the launch of a statewide art contest, inviting kids and teens to submit their visions on the theme: What does home mean to you? The contest aims to increase awareness on the importance of having a home by encouraging kids across the state to use their imaginations to illustrate the meaning of what their home truly means. A Florida Housing committee will review all designs and select the top 40 to be prominently displayed in the Florida Housing Finance Corporation building in Tallahassee in honor of National Homeownership Month in June. The deadline to submit artwork is May 3.

“We are excited to kick off this statewide art contest at a time when having a place to call home is more important now than ever before,” said Trey Price, Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “Leading up to National Homeownership Month, Florida Housing wanted to bring back this fun initiative to engage with kids, while also increasing awareness of the need and significance of quality, affordable housing for all Floridians.”

Kids and teens between the ages of 5-18 are invited to visit Florida Housing’s website and upload an image of their artwork or print out the online form and mail it directly to Florida Housing’s main office at: Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Attn: External Affairs Department, 227 N Bronough St # 5000, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Florida Housing’s evaluation committee will select the top 40 winners in late May. The winning artworks will be announced on Florida Housing’s webpage and social media and displayed in the in the Florida Housing

Finance Corporation building throughout the month of June.

For more information about Florida Housing and the statewide art contest: “What does home mean to you?” please visit www.floridahousing.org/artcontest.

Florida Housing was created by the Legislature 40 years ago. We are the state’s housing finance agency (HFA) that administers state and federal resources to help provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for the citizens of Florida www.floridahousing.org.