State Road 20 PD&E Study Virtual Project Update

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has new information concerning the State Road (S.R.) 20 Project Development and Environment Study from Cat Mar Road in Okaloosa County to the east of S.R. 79 in Washington County. The project information can be accessed online anytime, anywhere beginning 12 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the following link nwflroads.com.

This information provides interested persons with an opportunity to express their views concerning the proposed improvements.

The intent of this study is to address capacity needs, enhance safety, and improve regional mobility. An eight-mile portion of S.R. 20 in Walton County between King Road and County Road (C.R.) 3280 (Black Creek Boulevard) is proposed to be widened from two to four lanes, with pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be accessible for viewing on the project website. FDOT representatives are available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments via phone, email, or mail. The deadline to submit official comments related to this project update is Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.