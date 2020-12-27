Stanko obit

Myrtle Beatrice (Bea) Pelt Stanko, age 96, beloved mother and Grammy, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare facility in Marianna, Florida.

Bea was born to Cary Joseph Pelt and Georgia Anna Sellers on November 27, 1924 in Cypress, Florida just East of Marianna. Though she was born and raised in Cypress, she spent most of her Adult life in Pensacola where she worked in several administrative positions for the Escambia County Judicial System, Lowe’s Frozen Foods Distribution Center, Pensacola Medical Center, and the Boy Scouts of America. In 1974 she had a strong desire to return to her roots so she moved back to Marianna, began working at Chipola Junior College in the admissions office, and bought a new a home. She retired in 1992.

Bea loved her large extended family, where she was recognized as a loving, supportive, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. One of her gifts was making you feel like everything you said was important. When you talked with her she gave you her undivided attention. She never judged you, just listened, supported and encouraged. Bea was a quiet person who, loved to read. The public library was her favorite spot to visit. She enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles and liked to include others in their resolution.

She was preceded in death by six siblings; Julian Pelt, Daniel Pelt, Chester Pelt, Katie Pelt, Lourene Crawford, and James Pelt; and one great-grandson, Derron Pratt.

Bea is survived by her three children, Karen (Ted) Cieplik of Peterborough, NH, Stephen (Susan) Stanko of Cary, NC, and Kim Grant (Wesley Sellers) of Marianna, FL; six grand children Denise (Chet) Pratt, Tanya (Bobby) Gean, Stephanie (Bill) Wallace, Carrie (Micah) Zappe, Stephen Stanko, Jr, and Ronald Grant, III; 11 great grandchildren Miles Pratt, Hannah McJenkin, Amanda (Brandon) Sutter, Katie Zale, Emily Simcich, Micah Zappe, Jr, Miranda (Shawn) Boyce, Nathan Zappe, Trevor Zappe, Rachel Zappe, and Keila Grant; two great-great-grandchildren Colton Boyce, and Hunter Boyce; and three siblings Michael Pelt, Jeannette Pelt Townsend, and Bonnie Pelt Hall.

Due to Dementia and Alzheimer’s, her last years were spent at Signature HealthCARE, at The Courtyard in Marianna.

As a result of COVID 19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of local arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to a charity of your choice.