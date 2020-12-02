Stanisci obit

Christopher Eric Stanisci, age 45, passed from this life on November 25, 2020.

He was born on May 8, 1975 to Frank Stanisci and Carol (Nichols) Stanisci in Flushing, New York.

Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Michelle Ann Stanisci of Chipley, FL, daughter, Christa Stanisci of Chipley, FL, one sister, Tara Stanisci and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chipley from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral Service will follow with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

In Lieu of Flower the family has requested that Donations be contributed to First Baptist Church In Memory of Chris.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory is in charge of arrangements.