Standland obit

Doyle Wesley Standland, age 67, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 16, 1954 in Marianna, FL to the late John E. Standland and Elma Doris (Dilmore) Standland.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, John Allen Standland and James Douglas Standland.

Survivors include, sister, Marilyn Pascarella and husband Gene of Crawfordville, FL, brother, Tommy Standland of Cottondale, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.