Standland obit

Baby boy, River Allen Standland, of Greenwood, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

River was born September 1, 2020 in Marianna, FL to Travis and Nicole Standland. He was 6 months old. Travis and Nicole are the proud parents of River Allen Standland and will always love him. He is with Jesus and will see him again. River will always be with us and in our hearts forever.

River is survived by his loving parents and siblings, Thatcher Wood, Cue Wood, and Anna Standland; grandparents, Steve Standland of Bascom, Kelli Standland of Greenwood, Debbie and Eddie Spurlock of Marianna, and Robert Whitmore of Marianna; great-grandmothers, Betty Eason and Doris Spurlock; great uncle, Gary Standland; and great aunt and uncle, Donny and Kim Hamilton.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Micheal John Carr and Holland Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Bascom Baptist Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.