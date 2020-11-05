Stafford obit

Mr. George Millard Stafford, age 86, of Westville, Florida passed away surrounded by his family on November 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 10, 1934 in Westville, Florida to the late Roy Washington Stafford and Viola Smith Stafford.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Stafford and eight siblings, Lewis Mcglon Stafford, Hermon Stafford, Cortez M. Stafford, Bonnie Chamblee, John Wayne Stafford, Francis Joyce Sassnett, Juanita Henley, and Royal Elene Stafford.

Mr. Stafford is survived by his wife, Elaine Stafford; one son, Brad Stafford and wife Holly; one daughter, Cindy O’Steen and husband Scott; three step-daughters, Angie Sellers and husband Lonnie, Kathy Tucker and husband Robbie, and May Holley and husband Danny; two sisters, Louise Slaughter and Wasese Lolley; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry McAdams and Rev. Kevin Skipworth officiating. Interment will follow in the West Bay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 am at Peel Funeral Home.

The family request mask be worn during the visitation and service.