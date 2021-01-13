Staff, students recognized at January School Board meeting

Students and staff were recognized for achievements when the Washington County School Board met for their January meeting. From essay winners to Employees of the Year, Washington County has plenty of reasons to be proud.
VFW Chapter 12046 presents awards to Essay Winners: Lilly Lamarre (VHS), Caitlyn Allen (VHS), and Mason Brock (VHS). These are pictured along with VFW Chapter 12046 Teacher of the Year Award Winner, Ms. Joli Hartzog, FTPC.
Washington County Schools 2020-21 Sunshine State Scholar: Audrey Holley, 11th grade student from Chipley High School, is the Washington County, Florida Sunshine State Scholar for the 2020-21 school year. (Pictured with Supt. Joe Taylor) Each of Florida’s school districts selects their top 11th grade students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM). This year’s program will bring 103 high school STEM scholars together to conduct a “think tank” on tough Florida challenges.
District Office and Transportation EOY Representatives: Pictured from left, Kyle Newsom, Director of Transportation and Food Service; Mae Peterson, Vernon Transportation School-Related Employee of the Year; Michelle Pate, Chipley Transportation School-Related Employee of the Year; Kristy Calloway, District Office School-Related Employee of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools
Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Brenda Basnaw, WAVE TOSA; Carolyn Hargrove, Rookie Teacher of the Year; Alison Williams, Teacher of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools. Not Pictured: Sheryl Jones-Capps, School-Related Employee of the Year
Kate M. Smith Elementary School EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Lesa Burdeshaw, Principal; Michele Nelson Teacher of the Year, Chandler Braxton Rookie Teacher of the Year; Ashley Miller, School-Related Employee of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools
Vernon Middle and Vernon High School EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Brian Riviere, Principal; Maj. William Chomos, VHS Teacher of the Year; Lara Stucki, School-Related Employee of the Year; Sue Bauzo, VHS Rookie Teacher of the Year; Cassidy Trammell, VMS Rookie Teacher of the Year; Shannon Wilson, School-Related Employee of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools
Florida Panhandle Technical College EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Larry Moore, FPTC Director; Chris Parrish, Rookie Teacher of the Year; Rita Smalley, School-Related Employee of the Year; Shirley Morris, Teacher of the Year; Supt. Joe Taylor
Chipley High School EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Alicia Clemmons, Principal; Monica Roberts, School-Related Employee of the Year; Ciara Russ, Rookie Teacher of the Year; Jiranda White, Teacher of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools
Vernon Elementary School EOY Representatives: pictured from left: Steve Griffin, Principal; Jay Griffis, Teacher of the Year; Holli Smith, Support-Related Employee of the Year, Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools
Roulhac Middle School EOY Representatives: pictured from left, Nancy Holley, Principal; Bryce Coots, Rookie Teacher of the Year; Florence Harmon, School-Related Employee of the Year; Greta Draayom, Teacher of the Year; Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools