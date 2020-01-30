SR79 daytime lane closures through Vernon

Motorists traveling State Road 79 through Vernon will encounter intermittent lane restrictions as crews prepare for an upcoming traffic shift between Court and Pompey streets. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Monday, Feb. 3 and continuing for approximately two weeks. Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct drivers through the construction area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.