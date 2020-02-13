SR 79 traffic shift in Vernon

State Road 79 traffic will transition to the newly constructed southbound roadway between Court and Pompey streets in Vernon Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Drivers may encounter minor delays as crews prepare for the traffic shift. There will be additional signage to assist motorists with the change in traffic pattern.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.