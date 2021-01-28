SR 79 southbound lane shift

Southbound State Road 79 will be shifted to the new southbound roadway from Cook Circle in Vernon to Millers Ferry Road in New Hope from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 as crews perform median and turn lane work. Message boards will direct motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.