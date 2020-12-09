SR 79 northbound lane shifts

There will be intermittent lane shifts on northbound State Road 79 between Clayton Road in Washington County and Thomas Drive in Holmes County from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 to 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Crews are completing work activities in preparation to open the northbound travel lanes between Court Street in Vernon and Thomas Drive in Bonifay.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.