SR 79 lane restrictions near Court Avenue

There will be intermittent lane restrictions on State Road 79 near Court Avenue in Vernon from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Apr. 5 and Tuesday, Apr. 6 as crews place the final asphalt layer. Lane closures will not occur during school bus transportation hours. Flaggers and additional signage will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.