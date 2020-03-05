SR 79 lane closure

State Road 79 motorists will encounter intermittent lane restrictions between Douglas Ferry Road in Washington County and Southride Lane in Holmes County from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 as crews remove barrier wall.

Also, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15 traffic will be transitioned to the newly constructed northbound roadway from just north of New Hope to Fanning Branch Road in Washington County. The transition allows crews to work on the reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes. Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime delays as crews prepare for the transition. Advance warning message boards and additional signage will assist in directing traffic through the transition area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.