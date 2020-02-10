SR 77 work zone safety reminder

An increased presence of law enforcement within the construction zone on State Road 77 has been deemed necessary to address speeding and passing in “no passing” zones. Crews are currently working at various locations along the 14-mile corridor, with heaviest concentration near Sunny Hills Road. Motorists are reminded the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone due to lane shifts.

“The safety of motorists and construction workers during this project is non-negotiable,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said. “I urge you to slow down, obey traffic laws, move over if necessary or required, and stay alert as the road patterns change during this project. The consequences of not doing so could be far greater than paying a traffic citation and that is what we are all working to avoid.”

The following tips will assist you while traveling through construction work zones.

Slow down and always follow posted speed limits. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present.

Pay attention as workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Stay alert, minimize distractions and put the phone away.

Remember double solid yellow lines prohibit vehicles moving in either direction from crossing the lines. You may not cross these lines unless turning left when it is safe to do so.

Expect the unexpected. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down and follow marked no passing zones.

The leading causes of work zone crashes, speeding and driver inattention, are entirely preventable. The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to implement safety measures on the project and encourage motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to be responsible for work zone safety.