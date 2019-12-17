SR 77 traffic shift

All traffic on State Road 77 from north of Sunny Hills Boulevard to south of Rogers Road in Washington County will be transitioned onto the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The shift will allow crews to complete reconstruction of the existing roadway.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.