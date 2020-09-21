SR 77 traffic shift I-10 to south of Cane Mill Road

North and southbound traffic on State Road 77 from Interstate 10 to just south of Cane Mill Road in Washington County will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound lanes Tuesday, Sept. 22. This shift will allow crews to continue reconstruction efforts for the future northbound roadway. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions Tuesday, Sept. 22 as crews prepare for the shift.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.