SR 77 lane restrictions south of Hard Labor Creek Bridge

Traffic on State Road 77 just south of the Hard Labor Creek Bridge in Washington County will encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 as crews pave a transition to the newly constructed southbound lanes.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

