SR 77 lane restrictions south of Cane Mill Road

Traffic on State Road 77 just south of Cane Mill Road in Washington County will encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 as crews prepare for an upcoming traffic shift. Flaggers and additional signage will be used to direct motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.