SR 77 lane closure south of Cane Mill Road

State Road 77 just south of Cane Mill Road in Washington County will be restricted to one lane Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24 as crews perform drainage and roadway work. An automated flagging system with high visibility signs and signal heads will be used to manage traffic. These devices use mechanically operated equipment to increase the safety of construction workers and motorists. Traffic flaggers will also be on-site directing motorists through the work area. Intermittent daytime lane restrictions will continue through this area until Friday, May 8.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.