SR 77/Glenwood Avenue traffic signal

Construction activities are slated to begin on State Road (S.R.) 77 at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue (S.R. 273) this week. Crews will install a fully functional traffic signal at the intersection. Any necessary lane closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Off-duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control. The $323,593.64 safety improvement project will be complete in about two months.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.