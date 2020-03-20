SR 77 daytime lane closure

State Road 77 just south of Crystal Lake Road in Washington County will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 23 through Wednesday, March 25 as crews make roadway repairs. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.