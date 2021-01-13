SR 77 and US 90 intersection nighttime closure

The westbound lanes of U.S. 90 just east of State Road (S.R.) 77 in Chipley will be closed and shifted into the left turn lane through the intersection from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The northbound S.R. 77 travel lanes just north of U.S. 90 and the eastbound left-turn lane will also be temporarily closed.

Traffic will be detoured west on S.R. 77, north on Griffin Road, east on Old Bonifay Road, and back north to S.R. 77. The temporary closures are necessary as crews remove a building near the roadway.