SR 20 PD&E study hybrid public hearing

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a hybrid public hearing concerning the State Road 20 Project Development & Environment (PD&E) Study Tuesday, April 20, 2021. This hybrid hearing is being held both virtually and in person to provide interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the proposed improvements.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to attend online using GoToWebinar or through listen-only audio by phone at 1 (415) 655-0052 using access code 763-349-660. Those who are unable to participate virtually may attend the hearing in person at Heritage Church, 926 County Highway 83A West, Freeport.

Both virtual and in-person attendees MUST register online by visiting nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings, or contact Tori White, FDOT Project Manager at tori.white@dot.state.fl.us, or via phone toll-free at (888) 638-0250, extension 1455 to participate.

The public hearing will begin with an informal open house at 5:30 p.m. followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and public comment period.

Maps, drawings, and other project information are available for viewing online at www.nwflroads.com\virtualmeetings. Draft project documents are also available for public review at the Freeport Public Library, located at 76 Highway 20 West, Freeport, FL, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 30.

Public participation is held without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.