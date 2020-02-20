Spring vegetable gardening workshop

Please join us for an informative workshop to learn about growing a bountiful spring vegetable garden. Prep starts early so learn NOW, when you have plenty of time to implement that garden ahead of later season pest pressure.

This workshop will be at the Community Center of the Orange Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 1927 Orange Hill Road, just outside of Chipley, on Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-registration encouraged for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.

Topics:

Selecting plants for the Spring Vegetable Garden

Pest Management in the Spring Vegetable Garden

Prepping and Fertilizing the Spring Vegetable Gardening

Refreshments served courtesy of Orange Hill Express ~ On-site demonstrations ~ Handouts ~ Door prizes