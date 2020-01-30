A vital component of combating the presence of drugs in our community is understanding that behind every drug arrest is a story – a story of someone who has lost their way and a family that has been torn apart by addiction.

Sheriff John Tate’s focus on assisting those struggling with addiction to find lasting recovery is just one step in healing families and giving those stories a happy ending. Arrest itself is not an ending; it can be a new beginning.

Each month, we will share a story from individuals who have successfully completed a drug rehabilitative program through the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and are now enjoying a new, fulfilled life of recovery.

Their journey. Their words. A message of hope for us all.

The January 2020 Spotlight on Recovery story comes from Zachary Nalls:

My addiction started when I was 19 years old.

I had injured my shoulder while playing baseball and had surgery not long after. I was prescribed opiates for pain and started abusing them. My addiction to opiates eventually led to methamphetamines.

I continued to use meth for the next 10 years and was in and out of jail during my addiction, a hopeless drug addict. While on meth, I was arrested and charged with felonies and was sentenced to four years probation and completion of a one-year substance abuse program, Eagles Nest Regeneration in Floyd, Virginia.

While in jail, I crossed paths with John Wayne Searcy (Peer Counselor with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office). He was instrumental in getting me accepted to Eagles Nest. Once I arrived to Eagles Nest, the Lord immediately began working on my heart. I gained a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, received healing and forgiveness for many hurts and mistakes, and I learned how to love others along with myself.

Along with that, the relationship with my family has been restored. Once completing the 12 month program, I felt a calling on my life to commit to another 12 months of “Servant Leadership Training”. Throughout SLT, I developed leadership skills and confidence in myself. After completing SLT, I committed to another 12 month stage called “Staff Training”. I teach class to men who have the same struggles I have overcome. Since being in staff training I met my soon-to-be wife, Hannah Maddox.

The Lord has blessed me so much more than I deserved. Jesus Christ is the only reason I’m where I am at today. I will become full time staff in February 2020 and will marry the love of my life in April 2020.

“And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28