Spotlight on Recovery: Christopher Helms

A vital component of combating the presence of drugs in our community is understanding that behind every drug arrest is a story – a story of someone who has lost their way and a family that has been torn apart by addiction.

Sheriff John Tate’s focus on assisting those struggling with addiction to find lasting recovery is just one step in healing families and giving those stories a chance to have a happy ending. Arrest itself is not an ending. Instead, it can be a new beginning.

Each month, we share a story from individuals who have successfully completed a drug rehabilitative program through the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and are now enjoying a new, fulfilled life of recovery.

Their journey. Their words. A message of hope for us all.

The October 2020 Spotlight on Recovery story comes from Christopher Helms

My name is Christopher Helms. I am 41 years old. I began using drugs as a teenager and even into my early adult life.

After being clean for over ten years, I fell back into addiction. By this time, I had been married for ten years and had three children and one on the way. I had allowed pride and my self-centered ego to show up and push God and the ones I loved the most away. I pushed them so far that they were done with me.

My life became unmanageable to the point I wanted to end it all and tried several times but was unsuccessful. I found myself at my lowest point on my knees crying out for God to help me. By His grace, He showed up and provided a way through John Wayne Searcy (peer counselor with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office) to go to a faith-based regeneration program called Liberty Lodge in Titusville, FL.

Through that program and the renewal of my relationship with God, my relationship with my wife and four daughters has been restored. Job 22:23 says, “If thou return to the Almighty, thou shalt be built up, thou shalt put away iniquity far from thy tabernacles.” I know that God brought me to the program I needed to be at so the Holy Ghost could change my heart and now by the grace of God, I am FREE!!!

I am very grateful to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and John Wayne Searcy for being a part of an organization that helps people who are struggling with addiction find hope and restoration.