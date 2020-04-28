A vital component of combating the presence of drugs in our community is understanding that behind every drug arrest is a story – a story of someone who has lost their way and a family that has been torn apart by addiction.

Sheriff John Tate’s focus on assisting those struggling with addiction to find lasting recovery is just one step in healing families and giving those stories a chance to have a happy ending. Arrest itself is not an ending. Instead, it can be a new beginning.

Each month, we share a story from individuals who have successfully completed a drug rehabilitative program through the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and are now enjoying a new, fulfilled life of recovery.

Their journey. Their words. A message of hope for us all.

The April 2020 Spotlight on Recovery story comes from Leah George:

My name is Leah George.

By age 12 I was smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana. Certain things that happened to me and around me that I couldn’t control really took a toll on the depression I faced at a young age.

My earliest memory as a child is a trauma memory. This would create in me battles that I would carry into my adult life. Between being torn about which parent to love because mine were divorced, moving often, changing a couple different schools, lacking structure and consistency, it was easy to fall into things that made me feel good. Not realizing I was headed down a really hard path that gave me false security. I partied a lot, skipped school, lost motivation for life, starting taking different pills by age 16, and tried cocaine and meth at age 17.

Married by age 18, thinking that would complete me, but it started to crumble very quickly. Having our son and thinking he would complete me didn’t keep me from making the decisions I made. Divorced and doing so much damage to those around me and myself, by age 23 I allowed meth to overtake me.

Winding up in abusive or toxic relationships because I thought that’s what I deserved, neglecting and abandoning my son, choosing a high over everything, my addiction led me to use meth intravenously.

I’ve been arrested a few times, and it is only the grace of God that I am not in prison today. August 2, 2018, I was back in the Holmes County Jail. Women would come and minister the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and generational curses being broken and freedom in Christ.

On the outside, I acted hard and put on a front. On the inside, I was desperate for this Jesus that I had only heard of but never had a personal relationship with. After I was released from jail, I came to Grace Fellowship Christian Church (GFCC) during a revival they had on a Thursday night September 13, 2018 (my 27th birthday!). That night changed my life forever.

I surrendered my life to Jesus Christ, and He saved me. God in His goodness, and in His unconditional love for me, saw past all my flaws, mistakes, and shame. Judge Taylor sentenced me to the property of GFCC for 90 days the following week because I was under a Marchman Act upon my release from jail.

I was court ordered originally to a program that I had already completed in the beginning of 2018 knowing that wasn’t where God wanted me to be. John Wayne Searcy (Peer Counselor with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office) went with me in front of Judge Taylor and spoke on my behalf and Glory to God, a way was made for me to be where I am still to this day at GFCC (thank you Judge Taylor, John Wayne Searcy, and GFCC for taking a chance on me!).

My relationship with my son is restored, I’m close with my family again, and I’m remarried to a man that loves me, and most importantly that serves Jesus with me! I still can’t believe my life is where it is today and I’m so grateful! I give God all the glory, honor, and praise! Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me….what Jesus has done for me, He can and will do for ANYONE if you allow Him to!