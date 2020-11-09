Spooner obit

Brenda Basford Spooner, 69 of Cottondale, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home.

Brenda was born on January 5, 1951 in Marianna, Florida to James O. Basford and Jewette Basford. She lived most of her life in Marianna, Florida where she served her community not only as being one of the first dispatchers for Marianna Fire & Rescue, but also working with Jackson Hospital, HRS, and Life Management Services. Her most rewarding role was being a mother to her four children and grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Jim; mother, Jewette; sister, Sarah; brother, Richard; granddaughter, Zoe; grandson, Tyler; and the love of her life, husband Kenny.

She is survived by her four children, Jimmy (Leighann), Brandt (Genethie), Wes (Jennifer), Candi (James). Brenda is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren, Kennah, Hannaih, Andrew, Kristen, Olivia, Branden, Tanner, Lexi, Addison, Wesley, Breana, Skyler, Kade, Kolton, and two great grandchildren Gaige, and Dallas, one brother James “Buddy” (Debbie), and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services for Brenda will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Sims Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service.