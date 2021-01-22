Spiva obit

Ms. Carolyn Mae Spiva, age 81, of Caryville, Florida passed away January 18, 2021 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born January 11, 1940 in Etowah County Alabama to the late Veer Amos and Ada Lee Quarles Amos.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Spiva was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Roy Humphries and nine siblings.

Ms. Spiva is survived by four daughters, Ruby Sue Wood and husband Odis, Clarissa Mae Andrade, Sheila Renee Payne and husband Steve, and Sabrina Spiva; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Lucas, Brad, Brandon, and Crystal; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Brianna, Madison, Carmen, Hunter, Nolan, Beckham, Trent, and Kaelyn; one brother, Hilliard Amos; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.