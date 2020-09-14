Spencer obit

Winston Spencer, age 74, passed from this life Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay Florida.

Born on Christmas Eve, 1945 in DeFuniak Springs, FL, to General Jackson and Rachael Spencer.

Winston Spencer is survived by his wife Betty (Finch) of 33 years, son Winston Terry Spencer, and daughter Gloria Gainey Paige, brothers, Morrell Spencer and Auther Reeves, and sisters, Edith Harrison, Kathi McKenny, and six grandchildren.

Preceded in death by one daughter Erma McCallister, brothers, Sgt. Talley Reeves, Roy Reeves, and sisters, Flo Murrey, Foy Hogan, Jean Brooks, Sarah Neal Strickland, Sybal Reeves.

Wiston served his country proudly in the National Guard, and worked in the construction and asphalt industry.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL.