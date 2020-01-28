Speight obit

Opal L. Speight left this earth for her heavenly home on Monday, January 27, 2020. Opal was born in Cairo, GA on December 15, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Holland M. Speight.

She is survived by one daughter, Trisha Speight Payne, and husband Lindsay Payne of Chipley, three sons Dallas Speight and wife Sheila Speight of Jacksonville, Fl, Dennis Speight and wife Jeannie Speight of Weeki Wachee, Fl, Randy Speight and wife Elaine Speight of Whiteville, NC. She had 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Opal was a resident of Chipley for 30 years. She had worked at Washington County Bank for 10 years and the City of Chipley until she retired at the age of 76. Mama loved to read, cook and sew. She was most proud of her family and her Christian faith.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Chipley, FL, Friday, January 31. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m.