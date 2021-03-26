Speight arrested on theft and drug charges

On March 22, an officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in regards to a stolen tag investigation. The officer discovered that the vehicle’s tag did not belong to the vehicle it was displayed on.

The officer made contact with the driver, Sammy C. Speight, Jr., 33, of Sneads, and found that Speight did not have a valid driver’s license. Speight was arrested for charges related to the theft investigation.

Following the arrest, officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle. Officers located a baggie containing methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Speight was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

· Theft

· Possession of Controlled Substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License