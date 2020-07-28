Special School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board will hold a special meeting on school reopening on Wednesday, July 29, at 3 p.m.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83626307855?pwd=aEVDZlZnNG1PWW1McUtXLzVBQkh2QT09
Meeting ID: 836 2630 7855
Password: 963978
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,83626307855#,,,,0#,,963978# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,83626307855#,,,,0#,,963978# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 836 2630 7855
Password: 963978
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbGNxduAWw
Join by Skype for Business