Special School Board meeting

All items passed when the Washington County School Board met in a special meeting on Monday, September 28.

The agenda included the following consent items:

Approval of lease agreement with Xerox for Vernon Middle School new copier

Approval of revised WCSD Employee handbook

Approval of protocol for completion of maintenance work orders

Approval of Memorandum of Understanding between Washington County School Board and Washington County Education Association

Approval of HVAC Salary Schedule Change

Approval of Contract with Griffith Consulting, LLC

Under other action items, a letter to FLDOE that indicated negotiations to approve the teacher allocation funds is still in good faith bargaining and is not approved or impasse was approved.

The following personnel items were approved:

Vernon Elementary School – resignation of Misty Stricklen, paraprofessional, effective September 18; resignation of Samuel Toole, teacher, effective October 2

Vernon High School – resignation and release from contract for Tammy Smith, teacher, effective October 2; additional hours for Anna Beth Rackley, teacher

W.A.V.E. – resignation of Alena Blevins, receptionist, effective retroactive September 18

Florida Panhandle Technical College – employment recommendation of Alena Blevins, secretary, effective September 21; employment recommendation of Kelly M. Deese, OPS position, effective September 29, pending pre-employment screening; employment recommendation of Kayley Kowitz, secretary, effective October 9, pending pre-employment screening

Kate M. Smith Elementary School – resignation and release from contract for Meagan Sanders, teacher, effective September 23; teachers extra hours for ILE instruction