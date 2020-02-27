Special council meeting

The City of Chipley will hold a special City Council meeting on March 3 at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include the following:

1. Approval of Resolution No. 20-13 – Sale of Industrial Park Property – North Florida Contracting, Inc. This resolution, if approved, will authorize the sale of 7.04 acres to North Florida Contracting and Testing, Inc. in the amount of $34,007.50.

2. Approval of Resolution No. 20-14 – Sale of Industrial Park Property – Kirby Holt, Inc. This resolution, if approved, will authorize the sale of 1.04 acres to Kirby Holt, Inc. in the amount of $6,100.00.

3. Approval of CRA Selection Committee – Request for Proposals for CRA Consulting Services.

4. Approval of CRA Mentoring Program Recipient – Mrs. Tanya Reynolds.

5. Approval of Request for Proposals for CRA Consulting Services.

6. Approval of P&Z Recommendation – Request for Variance for Manufactured Home Placement – Joey Finch. This would allow the placement of a manufactured home at 400 2nd Street.

7. Approval of P&Z Recommendation – Request for Variance for Manufactured Home Placement Stacey Brown. This would allow the placement of a manufactured home at 504 4th Street.

8. Grace and Glory Impact Fee Waiver Request. This would waive water impact fees in the amount of $1,652.19.