Spears obit

Ms. Anna Marie Burnett Spears, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 5, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born August 25, 1962 in Munich Germany.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline Prime Burnett Marshall and her father, William Burnett.

Ms. Spears is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Spears of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Anthony Spears of Bonifay, FL and Joshua Spears of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Donna Burnett Acosta and husband Salvador of Bonifay, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5 to 6 PM. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.