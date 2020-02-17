Spanish Trail Playhouse presents “The Glass Menagerie”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present The Glass Menagerie on March 13 and 14th, 20 and 21st at 7 pm and March 22 at 2 pm.

The Glass Menagerie is an American classic that tells a tragic family tale of love, bitterness and abandonment. But beyond its delicate glass unicorn and heartbreaking drama this Tennessee Williams play proved to be a defining moment for the author and for theatre history.

Reserved seat tickets go on sale Monday, February 24th at the STP Box Office, located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley or online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. You may also purchase tickets by phone at 850-638-9113.

Adults are $15. Seniors 65 or over and military are $13 and Students are $11.