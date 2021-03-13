Spanish Trail Opry to feature Grammy-nominated songwriter

The Spanish Trail Opry is pleased to announce Clint Daniels of Nashville, TN as their guest artist at the April 10, 2021 show. In 2019, Clint was a winner of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Awards for the number one hit song, “Some Of It.” In January 2020, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, “Some Of It.” Most recently, Clint is nominated for an Academy of Country Music (ACM) Song of the Year, “Some Of It.”

Born in Panama City, FL, Clint Daniels is an American country music singer and songwriter. He was signed as a solo artist with Arista Nashville in 1998. There Daniels released four songs, two of which charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. In 2003, Daniels signed with Epic Records. Having already co-written his first Number One single for Joe Nichols, “Brokenheartsville,” he focused his career on writing and has been primarily known for his songwriting and performing at showcases across the country. As a BMI award-winning songwriter, Daniels has co-written Number One singles for Joe Nichols, Montgomery Gentry (“Roll With Me”), and most recently Eric Church (“Some Of It”). His songs have helped shape country music for over 20 years and have been recorded by George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Clay Walker, Easton Corbin, Jon Pardi and many other country acts. In 2019, Daniels signed a co-venture publishing deal with BMG and Porch Light Music.

Lawson Daniels, Clint’s son will join him on stage for a special performance. The Spanish Trail Opry is honored to have Clint Daniels perform for their annual country music show directed by Jimmy Miller. Other performers include Jenny Hammond from Panama City, FL, Larry Grainger from Southport, FL, Sonny and Linda Morris from Abbeville, AL, Kevin Russell, and Mil Cox. Band members are PJ Pettijohn on lead guitar, Ben Batchelor on drums, Jon Webb on lead guitar and mandolin, Sven Davis on bass guitar, Doug Salter on piano and Jimmy Miller, on pedal steel guitar and banjo. The Master of Ceremonies is Emory Wells.

Reserved seat tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show are $15.00 each and are on sale now at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling or visiting the STP Business Office at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, FL 32428. For more information, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.