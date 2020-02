The Washington County Farm Bureau will hold their annual Spaghetti Supper in conjunction with the Washington County Youth Fair again this year. The supper will be at the Washington County Ag Center Friday, February 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the Washington County Farm Bureau office or from any Washington County Farm Bureau board member.