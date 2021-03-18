Sowell obit

Mrs. Mary Lois Sowell, age 94, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 17, 2021 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

She was born May 22, 1926 in Holmes County Florida.

Lois was preceded in death by her father, John Arthur Curry, her mother, Mamie Justice Sanders, her husband, Henry Earl Sowell, one son, Kenneth Ray Sowell, one sister, Ruby Brown and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sowell is survived by three sons, Roger Sowell, Curry Sowell, and Jerry Sowell all of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Dawn, Codie, Christina, Valerie, Jeremy, and Jessica; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the East Pittman Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 am Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.