Southern portion of SR 77 widening efforts to begin

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin construction activities the week of Aug. 10 on State Road (S.R.) 77 from the Bay County Line to north of County Road 279 (Moss Hill Road). Improvements will include widening the roadway from two to four lanes, upgrading drainage, adding an emergency signal at Spring Pond Road, upgrading the caution signal at Moss Hill Road, and relocating the park and ride facilities to Crystal Lake Drive. Work is scheduled to be completed spring 2025.

This six-mile project is part of a larger 20-mile widening effort on S.R. 77. It is also part of the continuing effort by FDOT to improve safety, ease congestion, and encourage economic development opportunities in Washington County.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph when traveling through the construction area and watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.