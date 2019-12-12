Southern gospel returns as BCF prepares for the Hoppers

“It’s Shoutin’ Time” at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla as BCF prepares to have the inspirational southern gospel group The Hoppers in concert on Saturday, February 1, at 6:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center. In addition to the concert, guests are invited to enjoy some good southern cooking in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Concert tickets are $12.00 per person or $22.00 per person for the concert and dinner. Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF Business Office or by calling 850-263-3261 ext. 418 or 800-328-2660 ext. 418. Tickets for the meal and concert must be purchased in advanced. Regular concert tickets can be purchased in advance or purchased at the door on the night of the concert.

The multi-award-winning Hoppers have been singing to audiences around the global for over 60 years. In addition to churches, religious settings, and convention meetings, The Hoppers have performed at presidential events, inaugural ceremonies, and at New York’s Carnegie Hall. They have performed throughout the United States, as well as, Israel, Europe, and Africa. The Hoppers have a unique blend of harmonies and southern gospel charm giving them the legacy title as America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music. Their recordings have frequently been at the top of the Billboard sales charts and The Singing News radio charts.

Patriarch and founder Claude Hopper has been recognized for his many contributions over the past three decades to the Gospel Music community. His wife Connie is considered to be the cornerstone of this talented group and awarded for her exceptional vocal ability and songwriting talent. Dean Hopper is the lead vocalist, businessman, and the oldest son of Claude and Connie. His wife, Kim, is an incredible soprano vocalist having received multiple awards for her dynamic voice, became a member of the group when she married Dean in 1988. Mike Hopper, Claude and Connie’s youngest son, first started playing the drums for the group when he was 13 years old and now considered to be one of the most talented percussionists in gospel circles. Karlye Hopper, Dean and Kim’s oldest daughter, sings alongside her parents and grandparents adding a sweet sound to the powerful musical message of redemption.

For more information on purchasing tickets, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at 800.328.2660 ext. 418 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.