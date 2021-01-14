Sommers obit

William Jay Sommers, 90, of Marianna, Florida died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Chipola Health and Rehab.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peggy C. Sommers; father, Karl Frederick Frank Sommers; mother, Wanita Zehm Sommers; step-mother, Louise Haverty Sommers; brothers, Derrol Sommers, Freddie Sommers; sister Joy S. Adams; and step-son, Danny Carr.

William is survived by daughters, Nila (Vance) Jammes, Teena Enriquez, Wanita (Carroll) Sapp, Lotus Paige; grandchildren, Suzette Smith, Rachel Dorcey, Eason Knox, Raleigh Knox, Sommer Mimns, Beth Courson, Alora Paige, Carmen Carr; and 14 great-grandchildren.

An internment will be in Gadsen, Alabama at the family plot.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.